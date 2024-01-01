Prepare to have your socks knocked off with Danny's Charms by iion Cannabis. An intoxicating blend of Kush Mints and Black Velvet, it’s like finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. With a 4.19% terpene concentration, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, your taste buds will think it's their birthday. The THC level is a whopping 75.72%, while the CBG level is at a cool 3.57%, giving you the potential for a full-body high that will make you feel like you're walking on sunshine. Flavors like Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler will transport you to a beach in Hawaii with each bite. So whether you're seeking relief or just a sprinkle of charm, Danny's Charms is your go-to. Get ready to be swept off your feet with each tropical bite!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.