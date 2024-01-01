Prepare to have your socks knocked off with Danny's Charms by iion Cannabis. An intoxicating blend of Kush Mints and Black Velvet, it’s like finding a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. With a 4.19% terpene concentration, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, your taste buds will think it's their birthday. The THC level is a whopping 75.72%, while the CBG level is at a cool 3.57%, giving you the potential for a full-body high that will make you feel like you're walking on sunshine. Flavors like Fruit Punch and Pineapple Cooler will transport you to a beach in Hawaii with each bite. So whether you're seeking relief or just a sprinkle of charm, Danny's Charms is your go-to. Get ready to be swept off your feet with each tropical bite!

