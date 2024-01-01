In the realm of nighttime indulgence, Dante's Grape Cake reigns supreme. This divine batch, crafted from the harmonious union of Dante's Inferno and Grape Cream Cake, offers a tantalizing blend of Grape Punch and Pomegranate flavors. As you embark on this sensory journey, let the terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene (4.6%) envelop your senses with their spicy, earthy, and citrusy notes. With THC (74.39%) and CBG (1.21%) as your companions, prepare for a body-focused, couch-lock experience that will transport you to a state of deep relaxation and tranquility. Dante's Grape Cake is the key to unlocking a night of therapeutic relief and restful slumber. Surrender to its embrace and let the divine journey begin.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.