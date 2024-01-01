In the realm of nighttime indulgence, Dante's Grape Cake reigns supreme. This divine batch, crafted from the harmonious union of Dante's Inferno and Grape Cream Cake, offers a tantalizing blend of Grape Punch and Pomegranate flavors. As you embark on this sensory journey, let the terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene (4.6%) envelop your senses with their spicy, earthy, and citrusy notes. With THC (74.39%) and CBG (1.21%) as your companions, prepare for a body-focused, couch-lock experience that will transport you to a state of deep relaxation and tranquility. Dante's Grape Cake is the key to unlocking a night of therapeutic relief and restful slumber. Surrender to its embrace and let the divine journey begin.

Show more