Dante's Inferno [Batch #1745] Dragon Fruit & Papaya Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Step into the 9 Circles of Gummy with Dante's Inferno from Summit. This batch of Dragon Fruit and Papaya flavored gummies takes you on a journey through a progression of increasingly sweet flavors, each level sweeter than the last. But it's not just the sweetness that sets these gummies apart. With a terpene percentage of 4.92%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 76.37%, Dante's Inferno offers a mind-altering experience that is perfect for those looking to unwind and relax in the evening. The combination of terpenes and cannabinoids in this batch creates a synergistic effect that can enhance creativity and promote a sense of well-being. So indulge in the 9 Circles of Gummyland and let the sinful sweetness of Dante's Inferno take you on a euphoric and enlightening journey.

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
