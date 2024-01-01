Step into the 9 Circles of Gummy with Dante's Inferno from Summit. This batch of Dragon Fruit and Papaya flavored gummies takes you on a journey through a progression of increasingly sweet flavors, each level sweeter than the last. But it's not just the sweetness that sets these gummies apart. With a terpene percentage of 4.92%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC content of 76.37%, Dante's Inferno offers a mind-altering experience that is perfect for those looking to unwind and relax in the evening. The combination of terpenes and cannabinoids in this batch creates a synergistic effect that can enhance creativity and promote a sense of well-being. So indulge in the 9 Circles of Gummyland and let the sinful sweetness of Dante's Inferno take you on a euphoric and enlightening journey.

