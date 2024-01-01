Buckle up, buttercup! Prepare for an epic journey with Death Coast, a batch of medicated gummies from Lazercat that will take you on a mind-altering adventure from coast to coast and beyond. These gummies are not for the faint of heart, just like the treacherous Death Coast itself. With a THC level of 71.46% and a touch of CBG at 5.85%, this batch is designed to provide a cerebral, mind-high experience that will keep you engaged and energized throughout the day. The terpene profile of Death Coast, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds relaxation, anxiety relief and even mood enhancement, making them as irresistible as a cosmic adventure with Space Ghost. So grab your cape, hop on your spaceship, and get ready to conquer the Death Coast, coast to coast, with Death Coast gummies.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.