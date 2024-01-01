Buckle up, buttercup! Prepare for an epic journey with Death Coast, a batch of medicated gummies from Lazercat that will take you on a mind-altering adventure from coast to coast and beyond. These gummies are not for the faint of heart, just like the treacherous Death Coast itself. With a THC level of 71.46% and a touch of CBG at 5.85%, this batch is designed to provide a cerebral, mind-high experience that will keep you engaged and energized throughout the day. The terpene profile of Death Coast, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds relaxation, anxiety relief and even mood enhancement, making them as irresistible as a cosmic adventure with Space Ghost. So grab your cape, hop on your spaceship, and get ready to conquer the Death Coast, coast to coast, with Death Coast gummies.

