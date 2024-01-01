Get ready to hit the road and kill it with the vibes from coast to coast with Death Coast from Lazercat. This batch is a mix of Pretendo and Death Star x East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a killer combination that will have you feeling like you're on top of the world. The vibes from this batch can go either way, but no matter what, you'll be killing it with the energy you bring. Whether you're on a road trip or just need a pick-me-up during the day, Death Coast has got you covered. With a terpene percentage of 5.36%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you can expect a potent and flavorful experience. And with THC levels at 71.78% and CBG at 5.29%, this batch will provide a body-like high that can help with pain relief. So grab a tin of Death Coast gummies and get ready to spread those positive vibes wherever you go.

