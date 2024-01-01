Get ready to hit the road and kill it with the vibes from coast to coast with Death Coast from Lazercat. This batch is a mix of Pretendo and Death Star x East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a killer combination that will have you feeling like you're on top of the world. The vibes from this batch can go either way, but no matter what, you'll be killing it with the energy you bring. Whether you're on a road trip or just need a pick-me-up during the day, Death Coast has got you covered. With a terpene percentage of 5.36%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, you can expect a potent and flavorful experience. And with THC levels at 71.78% and CBG at 5.29%, this batch will provide a body-like high that can help with pain relief. So grab a tin of Death Coast gummies and get ready to spread those positive vibes wherever you go.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.