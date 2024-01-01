Ever dreamt of skydiving without a parachute? Buckle up and take a leap with Death Coast, the liquid gummies simple syrup batch by Lazercat. Born from the potent union of Death Star and East Coast Sour Diesel, this blend is your ticket to a mind-blowing daytime adventure. With a THC percentage of 71.94% and a CBG percentage of 5.86%, Death Coast guarantees a mental roller-coaster ride. The terpene profile, enriched with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds a dash of creativity and focus to your journey. So, whether you're composing your magnum opus or training for the Olympics, Death Coast will take you higher.

