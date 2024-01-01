Ever dreamt of skydiving without a parachute? Buckle up and take a leap with Death Coast, the liquid gummies simple syrup batch by Lazercat. Born from the potent union of Death Star and East Coast Sour Diesel, this blend is your ticket to a mind-blowing daytime adventure. With a THC percentage of 71.94% and a CBG percentage of 5.86%, Death Coast guarantees a mental roller-coaster ride. The terpene profile, enriched with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adds a dash of creativity and focus to your journey. So, whether you're composing your magnum opus or training for the Olympics, Death Coast will take you higher.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.