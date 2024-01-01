Brace yourself for a head-spinning escapade with Lazercat's Death Coast, the liquid gummies simple syrup batch! Concocted from a blend of 1 Up, Death Star, and East Coast Sour Diesel strains, this mixture is your ticket to a daytime cerebral high that will have you bursting with creativity. With a terpene percentage of 5.89, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC level of 72.03%, this batch is your passport to a mental journey like no other. So, dust off those paintbrushes, lace up your hiking boots, or roll up your sleeves for that DIY project you've been procrastinating. Death Coast is here to turbocharge your brain and push you to new heights!

