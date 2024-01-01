Brace yourself for a head-spinning escapade with Lazercat's Death Coast, the liquid gummies simple syrup batch! Concocted from a blend of 1 Up, Death Star, and East Coast Sour Diesel strains, this mixture is your ticket to a daytime cerebral high that will have you bursting with creativity. With a terpene percentage of 5.89, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, and a THC level of 72.03%, this batch is your passport to a mental journey like no other. So, dust off those paintbrushes, lace up your hiking boots, or roll up your sleeves for that DIY project you've been procrastinating. Death Coast is here to turbocharge your brain and push you to new heights!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.