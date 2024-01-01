Ready to rock and roll with some groovy gummies? Lazercat brings you Death Jam, the hip-hop heavyweight that'll knock your socks off! With a whopping THC level of 74.69%, these bad boys will have you busting moves in no time. A creative cross of Jerry Jam and Death Coast, this combo is like a jam band combined with space battles in your brain. The top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene add a tasty spin at 6.73%, making every bite a melody in your mouth. The CBG percentage at 4.37% is perfect for your daytime adventures, as these gummies promise a body buzz that'll keep you on your feet. So, pop a Death Jam gummy and let the rhythm take over!

