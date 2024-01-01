Ready to rock and roll with some groovy gummies? Lazercat brings you Death Jam, the hip-hop heavyweight that'll knock your socks off! With a whopping THC level of 74.69%, these bad boys will have you busting moves in no time. A creative cross of Jerry Jam and Death Coast, this combo is like a jam band combined with space battles in your brain. The top terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene add a tasty spin at 6.73%, making every bite a melody in your mouth. The CBG percentage at 4.37% is perfect for your daytime adventures, as these gummies promise a body buzz that'll keep you on your feet. So, pop a Death Jam gummy and let the rhythm take over!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.