Had a rough day? Let the Delicate Mints from Antero Sciences be your balm. These gummies, laced with the flavors of Blue Ice and Honeydew, are like a cool caress on a scorching day. Packed with a terpene blend of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, they'll douse your senses in a calming aura. With THC levels soaring at 73.89% and CBG at 1.36%, you're in for a potent dose of serenity. So, snag a tin, kick those shoes off, and let the Delicate Mints treat you to a spa-like tranquility.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.