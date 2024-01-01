Like a fiery fiddle-off straight out of a Charlie Daniels Band song, Devil Driver from Summit presents a thrilling face-off between you and the Prince of Darkness. With a terpene percentage of 4.83%, which includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is ready to rumble with Beelzebub. With a THC level of 72.41% for a potent high and a CBG level of 2.14% for an extra zing, it's the perfect daytime strain to help with pain relief and keep your spirits high. So whether you're tackling the 9 circles of hell or just taking care of the kids over Christmas break (same thing?), invite this potent batch along for the ride. It's a devilishly good companion in your battle against the everyday grind.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.