Like a fiery fiddle-off straight out of a Charlie Daniels Band song, Devil Driver from Summit presents a thrilling face-off between you and the Prince of Darkness. With a terpene percentage of 4.83%, which includes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is ready to rumble with Beelzebub. With a THC level of 72.41% for a potent high and a CBG level of 2.14% for an extra zing, it's the perfect daytime strain to help with pain relief and keep your spirits high. So whether you're tackling the 9 circles of hell or just taking care of the kids over Christmas break (same thing?), invite this potent batch along for the ride. It's a devilishly good companion in your battle against the everyday grind.

