Prepare for an otherworldly experience with Colorado Harvest Company's Devil Driver batch. This celestial creation, born from the fusion of Sundae Driver and Melonaid strains, will have you feeling like the devil himself is chauffeuring you through the cosmos. With a THC percentage of 73.15% and a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 3.78%, Devil Driver is your ticket to a daytime body high. Whether you're pumping iron or conquering a mountain, this batch will provide the pain relief and energy boost you need to reach new heights. You'll be defying gravity and exploring uncharted territories with the Devil by your side.

