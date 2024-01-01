Ease up, feel irie with Don't Worry, Be Hashy from High Country Healing. These high-powered gummies are a nod to the king of reggae himself, blending strains that will teleport you straight to the sunny Jamaican shores. Much like Marley's tunes, this bunch is all about spreading positivity and chill vibes. Boasting a bombastic terpene percentage of 7.56%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are ideal for that body-numbing, couch-melting kind of high. So recline, crank up some Bob Marley, and let the healing wash over you. With THC at an impressive 74.36% and CBG at 1.74%, you're in for a potent journey. Ease up, feel irie, rasta!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.