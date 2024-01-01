Ease up, feel irie with Don't Worry, Be Hashy from High Country Healing. These high-powered gummies are a nod to the king of reggae himself, blending strains that will teleport you straight to the sunny Jamaican shores. Much like Marley's tunes, this bunch is all about spreading positivity and chill vibes. Boasting a bombastic terpene percentage of 7.56%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are ideal for that body-numbing, couch-melting kind of high. So recline, crank up some Bob Marley, and let the healing wash over you. With THC at an impressive 74.36% and CBG at 1.74%, you're in for a potent journey. Ease up, feel irie, rasta!

