Step into the world of sonic breaks, with Double Cherry Pie from Bubba's Kush, a batch that embodies the essence of "Double Love." This batch is like a literary masterpiece, with flavors that will make your taste buds dance like they're at a Pretty Lights concert. Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit take the stage, creating a tantalizing blend of sweetness. And just like the detective in Pie in the Sky, this batch will help you solve the mystery of relaxation and pain relief. With a terpene percentage of 5.18%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch is perfect for a daytime body-like high. It's the ideal companion for dancing the day away to your favorite producer, providing potential pain relief without sacrificing functionality. The THC percentage of 72.01% and CBG percentage of 3.03% ensure a potent and well-rounded experience. So grab a tin of Double Cherry Pie and "let's get busy, yeah, who's with me?"

Show more