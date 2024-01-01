Step into the world of sonic breaks, with Double Cherry Pie from Bubba's Kush, a batch that embodies the essence of "Double Love." This batch is like a literary masterpiece, with flavors that will make your taste buds dance like they're at a Pretty Lights concert. Lux Cherry and Passion Fruit take the stage, creating a tantalizing blend of sweetness. And just like the detective in Pie in the Sky, this batch will help you solve the mystery of relaxation and pain relief. With a terpene percentage of 5.18%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, this batch is perfect for a daytime body-like high. It's the ideal companion for dancing the day away to your favorite producer, providing potential pain relief without sacrificing functionality. The THC percentage of 72.01% and CBG percentage of 3.03% ensure a potent and well-rounded experience. So grab a tin of Double Cherry Pie and "let's get busy, yeah, who's with me?"
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.