Avast ye! Get ready to plunge into the briny deep of relaxation with the Down With The Ship blend from Antero Sciences. Crafted from the seaworthy strains of Caps Frozen Lemons and Chem Driver, this blend is your first mate for a night of chilled out exploration. It boasts a THC content of 73.07% and a CBG of 2.10%, enough to keep you cruising but not enough to make you walk the plank. Perfect for the philosophers and the night owls who don't want to be marooned in a sea of lethargy. So step up, take the helm of your own enjoyment with these medicated gummies. Grab a tin of Down With The Ship and chart a course for a night of laid-back creativity.

