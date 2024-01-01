Avast ye! Get ready to plunge into the briny deep of relaxation with the Down With The Ship blend from Antero Sciences. Crafted from the seaworthy strains of Caps Frozen Lemons and Chem Driver, this blend is your first mate for a night of chilled out exploration. It boasts a THC content of 73.07% and a CBG of 2.10%, enough to keep you cruising but not enough to make you walk the plank. Perfect for the philosophers and the night owls who don't want to be marooned in a sea of lethargy. So step up, take the helm of your own enjoyment with these medicated gummies. Grab a tin of Down With The Ship and chart a course for a night of laid-back creativity.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.