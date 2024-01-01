Pondering the mysteries of the universe? Need a spark to ignite your imagination? Say hello to Dulce De Fresa #5 from the wizards at 710 Labs. This concoction, with the flavors of Guava and Strawberry, is your ticket to a mind-bending adventure. With a THC content that touches the sky at 77.95% and a terpene profile ruled by Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene (at a whopping 8.27%), these gummies promise a cerebral high that will have you brainstorming like a champ. So scoop up a tin of Dulce De Fresa #5, gather your think-tank, and let the creative river flow like strawberry lemonade on a sizzling summer afternoon.

