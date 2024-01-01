Pondering the mysteries of the universe? Need a spark to ignite your imagination? Say hello to Dulce De Fresa #5 from the wizards at 710 Labs. This concoction, with the flavors of Guava and Strawberry, is your ticket to a mind-bending adventure. With a THC content that touches the sky at 77.95% and a terpene profile ruled by Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene (at a whopping 8.27%), these gummies promise a cerebral high that will have you brainstorming like a champ. So scoop up a tin of Dulce De Fresa #5, gather your think-tank, and let the creative river flow like strawberry lemonade on a sizzling summer afternoon.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.