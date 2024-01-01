Strap in for a wild ride with Dulce de Fresa #5, our superstar syrup from the wizards at 710 Labs. It's a Frankenstein's monster of Dulce de Uva and Strawberry Guava strains that's set to elevate your day to hitherto unseen heights. Think of it as your own personal workout cheerleader, squeezed into a bottle, ready to give you the kick you need to tackle that mountain trail or Pilates class. Packed with a veritable who's who of terpenes - Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene - it's a potential painkiller and relaxation guru. Plus, with THC levels sitting pretty at 77.75% and CBG at 1.94%, it's a high-octane, mood-boosting powerhouse. Dulce de Fresa #5 - it's time to seize the day, one syrupy spoonful at a time!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.