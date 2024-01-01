Strap in for a wild ride with Dulce de Fresa #5, our superstar syrup from the wizards at 710 Labs. It's a Frankenstein's monster of Dulce de Uva and Strawberry Guava strains that's set to elevate your day to hitherto unseen heights. Think of it as your own personal workout cheerleader, squeezed into a bottle, ready to give you the kick you need to tackle that mountain trail or Pilates class. Packed with a veritable who's who of terpenes - Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene - it's a potential painkiller and relaxation guru. Plus, with THC levels sitting pretty at 77.75% and CBG at 1.94%, it's a high-octane, mood-boosting powerhouse. Dulce de Fresa #5 - it's time to seize the day, one syrupy spoonful at a time!

Show more