Get ready to indulge in a batch of Dulce De Uva gummies from Indico that will take you on a sweet and satisfying journey. These Dragon Fruit and Fruit Punch flavored gummies are infused with a mix of Grape Pie and OG Kush strains, resulting in a delightful combination that will leave you feeling relaxed, uplifted, and ready to conquer the day. With a terpene percentage of 5.06%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a burst of flavor that will awaken your senses and invigorate your mind. The THC content of 73.62% and CBG of 3.59% ensure a potent experience that will provide pain relief and relaxation, while the terpenes work synergistically to enhance your high. Whether you're hitting the mountain for a day of shredding, going for a hike, or need a little boost at work, these gummies are the perfect companion to help you stay focused, energized, and in the zone. So go ahead, take a bite, and let the Dulce De Uva gummies elevate your day to new heights.

