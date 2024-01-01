Dulce De Uva [Batch #1785] Dragon Fruit & Fruit Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Get ready to indulge in a batch of Dulce De Uva gummies from Indico that will take you on a sweet and satisfying journey. These Dragon Fruit and Fruit Punch flavored gummies are infused with a mix of Grape Pie and OG Kush strains, resulting in a delightful combination that will leave you feeling relaxed, uplifted, and ready to conquer the day. With a terpene percentage of 5.06%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a burst of flavor that will awaken your senses and invigorate your mind. The THC content of 73.62% and CBG of 3.59% ensure a potent experience that will provide pain relief and relaxation, while the terpenes work synergistically to enhance your high. Whether you're hitting the mountain for a day of shredding, going for a hike, or need a little boost at work, these gummies are the perfect companion to help you stay focused, energized, and in the zone. So go ahead, take a bite, and let the Dulce De Uva gummies elevate your day to new heights.

﻿Dulce De Uva is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and OG Kush. This strain has a sweet and fruity flavor that resembles a grape candy with a hint of vanilla. Dulce De Uva is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dulce De Uva effects include happiness, relaxation, and gigglyness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dulce De Uva when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Bloom Seed Co, Dulce De Uva features flavors like grape, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dulce De Uva typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a tasty and balanced strain that can help you enjoy life and feel good, Dulce De Uva might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dulce De Uva, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
