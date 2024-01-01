Ready to fire up your creativity and unwind? Say hello to Malek's Premium Cannabis Dumpster Fire liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This mind-expanding mix, brewed from Tallymon, Petrol Rainbow, and Garlic Juice #5 strains, is the perfect antidote for those who want a cerebral high without the drowsiness. With a terpene percentage of 6.03%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is guaranteed to seduce your senses. And let's not skip the cannabinoid stats: THC at a staggering 77.09% and CBG at 3.00%. This batch is a go-to for thinkers and those who want to indulge in creative pursuits while chilling with friends and family. So, get your hands on a bottle of Dumpster Fire and let the sparks of inspiration fly!

Show more