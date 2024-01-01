Ready to fire up your creativity and unwind? Say hello to Malek's Premium Cannabis Dumpster Fire liquid gummies simple syrup batch. This mind-expanding mix, brewed from Tallymon, Petrol Rainbow, and Garlic Juice #5 strains, is the perfect antidote for those who want a cerebral high without the drowsiness. With a terpene percentage of 6.03%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch is guaranteed to seduce your senses. And let's not skip the cannabinoid stats: THC at a staggering 77.09% and CBG at 3.00%. This batch is a go-to for thinkers and those who want to indulge in creative pursuits while chilling with friends and family. So, get your hands on a bottle of Dumpster Fire and let the sparks of inspiration fly!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.