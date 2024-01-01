Rise and shine with Soiku Bano's Early Riser batch, because the early bird gets the gummy! This batch, created from a mix of Sumo Grande and Early Orange strains, is the perfect way to kickstart your day. Just like the saying "early bird gets the worm," being an Early Riser can lead to success. And in this case, it means getting to enjoy the delicious flavors of Grape Punch and Sour Apple gummies before anyone else. With a gigantic terpene percentage of 9.30%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers benefits like increased productivity, better mental health, and improved time management skills. So whether you're tackling your chores for the day or simply enjoying the morning sunshine, Early Riser will give you the body-like high you need to conquer the day with a smile on your face.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.