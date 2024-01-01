Rise and shine with Soiku Bano's Early Riser batch, because the early bird gets the gummy! This batch, created from a mix of Sumo Grande and Early Orange strains, is the perfect way to kickstart your day. Just like the saying "early bird gets the worm," being an Early Riser can lead to success. And in this case, it means getting to enjoy the delicious flavors of Grape Punch and Sour Apple gummies before anyone else. With a gigantic terpene percentage of 9.30%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, this batch offers benefits like increased productivity, better mental health, and improved time management skills. So whether you're tackling your chores for the day or simply enjoying the morning sunshine, Early Riser will give you the body-like high you need to conquer the day with a smile on your face.

