Strap in for a zesty zing with Voda's Electric Guava gummies! These babies, born from the intermingling of the Vultron and Guava strains, are your ticket to a galaxy of euphoria. Packing a tantalizing terpene profile of 7.13%, with a trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor-packed, potential effect-generating powerhouse. The THC level of 71.99% will send you soaring, while a CBG level of 1.86% adds a jolt to the experience. Don't forget the 0.28% THC-V and 1.10% CBC, adding an otherworldly twist to your trip. So, get your hands on a tin of Electric Guava gummies, blast your taste buds into a new dimension, and get ready for a space ride!

