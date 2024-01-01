Strap in for a zesty zing with Voda's Electric Guava gummies! These babies, born from the intermingling of the Vultron and Guava strains, are your ticket to a galaxy of euphoria. Packing a tantalizing terpene profile of 7.13%, with a trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor-packed, potential effect-generating powerhouse. The THC level of 71.99% will send you soaring, while a CBG level of 1.86% adds a jolt to the experience. Don't forget the 0.28% THC-V and 1.10% CBC, adding an otherworldly twist to your trip. So, get your hands on a tin of Electric Guava gummies, blast your taste buds into a new dimension, and get ready for a space ride!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.