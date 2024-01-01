Elon's Musk from Antero Sciences is a pack of medicated gummies that will supercharge your senses and send your mind into hyperdrive. With a terpene content of 4.02%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this batch is engineered to turbocharge your thoughts and kickstart your creativity. The 75.44% THC content will induce a heavy-duty head-high, perfect for the deep thinkers and those seeking mental stimulation. A dash of THC-V at 2.32% injects an added bolt of energy and focus, making this batch the go-to choice for those needing a creativity boost or a night of mental gymnastics. So, whether you're brainstorming your next big idea or simply ready for an evening of intellectual stimulation, Elon's Musk will help you achieve warp speed
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.