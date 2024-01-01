Elon's Musk from Antero Sciences is a pack of medicated gummies that will supercharge your senses and send your mind into hyperdrive. With a terpene content of 4.02%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this batch is engineered to turbocharge your thoughts and kickstart your creativity. The 75.44% THC content will induce a heavy-duty head-high, perfect for the deep thinkers and those seeking mental stimulation. A dash of THC-V at 2.32% injects an added bolt of energy and focus, making this batch the go-to choice for those needing a creativity boost or a night of mental gymnastics. So, whether you're brainstorming your next big idea or simply ready for an evening of intellectual stimulation, Elon's Musk will help you achieve warp speed

