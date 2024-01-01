Get ready to have your socks blown off by the mind-blowing genius of Elon's Musk from Antero Sciences. It's like a lightbulb moment in a bottle, bursting with an energy so unique and captivating it'll have you bouncing off the walls. Think you know what genius smells like? Think again. This batch will take your senses on a rollercoaster ride, leaving you buzzing and ready to take on the world. With a high terpene percentage of 4.06%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this stuff smells better than your grandma's apple pie. And with the THC content of 75.32% and CBG content of 2.53%, it's more potent than your morning coffee. So, whether you're bracing for a workout or a hike, get ready for the ride of your life.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.