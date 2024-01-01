Ernie's Poisoned Apple from Callie's puts a spell on you that you won't want to break. This blend of Apricot Mac x Wilson + Assassin OG is like a sour punch to the dome, making it the wicked witch of all strains. The unique flavors of Grape Punch and Sour Apple, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, offers a flavor journey that's like a fairy tale for your taste buds. With THC at 73.00% and CBG at 2.04%, this batch is like a magic potion that provides potential pain relief and a functional high. It's the perfect companion for your mystical adventure, promising a happy ending. Grab a tin of Ernie's Poisoned Apple and let the magic begin. Just remember, this is not your average bedtime story.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.