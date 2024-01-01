Ernie's Poisoned Apple from Callie's puts a spell on you that you won't want to break. This blend of Apricot Mac x Wilson + Assassin OG is like a sour punch to the dome, making it the wicked witch of all strains. The unique flavors of Grape Punch and Sour Apple, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, offers a flavor journey that's like a fairy tale for your taste buds. With THC at 73.00% and CBG at 2.04%, this batch is like a magic potion that provides potential pain relief and a functional high. It's the perfect companion for your mystical adventure, promising a happy ending. Grab a tin of Ernie's Poisoned Apple and let the magic begin. Just remember, this is not your average bedtime story.

