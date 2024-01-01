Step into a world of magic and adventure with High Country Healing's Fire Fruit batch. Inspired by the mystical fruit from the Zelda game 'Tears of the Kingdom,' these gummies are infused with the flavors of Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit. With a THC percentage of 68.54% and a terpene profile boasting Caryophyllene, Fenchol, and Humulene at a 4.18% concentration, Fire Fruit is the perfect companion for your daytime escapades. These mind-enhancing gummies will ignite your imagination and fuel your sense of adventure. So whether you're crafting a flying machine from spare parts or fighting the Mighty Ganondorf, Fire Fruit will be your secret weapon, granting you the power to conquer any challenge that comes your way. Get ready to unlock your full potential and save the princess with Fire Fruit!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.