As the sun rises and the day begins, Fire Water #106 from 710 Labs is here to ignite your senses and fuel your body. This batch, a mix of Fabwood and Key Limeade strains, is like a refreshing burst of water on a scorching hot day. It's the perfect companion for your daytime adventures, providing a body-like high that will keep you going strong. Whether you're making music by sampling the ocean or playing flag football with friends, Fire Water #106 will keep you running hot. With its pain-relieving properties, it can help you power through any strain or injury. So grab a tin of these gummies and get ready to conquer the day like a true fire warrior.

