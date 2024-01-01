As the sun rises and the day begins, Fire Water #106 from 710 Labs is here to ignite your senses and fuel your body. This batch, a mix of Fabwood and Key Limeade strains, is like a refreshing burst of water on a scorching hot day. It's the perfect companion for your daytime adventures, providing a body-like high that will keep you going strong. Whether you're making music by sampling the ocean or playing flag football with friends, Fire Water #106 will keep you running hot. With its pain-relieving properties, it can help you power through any strain or injury. So grab a tin of these gummies and get ready to conquer the day like a true fire warrior.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.