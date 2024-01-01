Feeling sluggish and in need of a pick-me-up? Florida Jester from Antero Sciences to the rescue! These feisty gummies will have you flipping on a trampoline of energy in no time. With a 5.54% terpene profile that includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, your taste buds are in for a carnival of flavors. Packing a punch with a THC content of 73.12% and a CBG level of 2.20%, expect a high that's as long-lasting as an '80s rock ballad. So grab a tin of Florida Jester, and let the giddy, giggly good times begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.