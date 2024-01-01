Feeling sluggish and in need of a pick-me-up? Florida Jester from Antero Sciences to the rescue! These feisty gummies will have you flipping on a trampoline of energy in no time. With a 5.54% terpene profile that includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, your taste buds are in for a carnival of flavors. Packing a punch with a THC content of 73.12% and a CBG level of 2.20%, expect a high that's as long-lasting as an '80s rock ballad. So grab a tin of Florida Jester, and let the giddy, giggly good times begin!

Show more