Florida Kush [Batch #1779] Pineapple Cooler & Tangerine Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Suppose Socrates and Plato were to share a gummy, they'd definitely go for Antero Sciences' Florida Kush. This Atlantic-born beauty is a heady strain that'll send your thoughts swirling faster than a Floridian hurricane. A hefty 77.18% THC levels and a trio of top terpenes – Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool at a cool 5.20%, make this a perfect companion for your philosophical debates. Fear not, it won't put you to sleep. Instead, it keeps the cerebral party going. Florida Kush is the go-to strain for the thinkers, the dreamers, and the night owls who don't want to hit the hay just yet. Grab your scuba gear, because you're about to deep dive into your psyche with Florida Kush

Florida Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Florida Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Florida Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
