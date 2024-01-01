Suppose Socrates and Plato were to share a gummy, they'd definitely go for Antero Sciences' Florida Kush. This Atlantic-born beauty is a heady strain that'll send your thoughts swirling faster than a Floridian hurricane. A hefty 77.18% THC levels and a trio of top terpenes – Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool at a cool 5.20%, make this a perfect companion for your philosophical debates. Fear not, it won't put you to sleep. Instead, it keeps the cerebral party going. Florida Kush is the go-to strain for the thinkers, the dreamers, and the night owls who don't want to hit the hay just yet. Grab your scuba gear, because you're about to deep dive into your psyche with Florida Kush

