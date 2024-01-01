Waking up feeling like a zombie? Time to switch up your morning routine with Frankenberriez gummies from Bonsai Cultivation. These gummies will not only tickle your taste buds with a delightful mix of Bottle Rocket Berry and Hula Berry but also give you a much-needed energy boost. And with a THC percentage of 66.99% and a CBG percentage of 2.18%, you can wave goodbye to that sluggish feeling. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool percentages of 4.63%, adds to the sedative effects, making it the perfect choice for those seeking therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep. So, whether you're battling chronic pain or simply need to switch off after a tough day, grab a Frankenberriez gummy and drift away into a peaceful slumber. Sweet dreams!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.