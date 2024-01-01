Waking up feeling like a zombie? Time to switch up your morning routine with Frankenberriez gummies from Bonsai Cultivation. These gummies will not only tickle your taste buds with a delightful mix of Bottle Rocket Berry and Hula Berry but also give you a much-needed energy boost. And with a THC percentage of 66.99% and a CBG percentage of 2.18%, you can wave goodbye to that sluggish feeling. The terpene profile of this batch, with its dominant Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool percentages of 4.63%, adds to the sedative effects, making it the perfect choice for those seeking therapeutic relief and a good night's sleep. So, whether you're battling chronic pain or simply need to switch off after a tough day, grab a Frankenberriez gummy and drift away into a peaceful slumber. Sweet dreams!

