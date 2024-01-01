Brace yourself for a fruity rollercoaster ride with Fruit Pie from iion Cannabis. This batch is a heavenly blend of Blueberry Pie and Melon Cherry Gelato strains, leading to a flavor explosion that'll rocket you straight to cloud nine. Packing a terpene percentage of 2.76%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this batch sparks a head-high that'll turn you into the next Picasso. Ideal for night owls, Fruity Tootie Pie in the Sky is a no-brainer for deep thinkers and those who want to relish the night without dozing off. So, snag a tin of these gummies and let your creativity fly high, just like a pie in the sky.

