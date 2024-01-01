Unleash the fruit ninja within, with Rancho Relaxo's Fruity P*bblez Treats. These gummies are a taste bud rave, with flavors of Blueberry and Lux Cherry that will make you feel like you're at a cereal box disco. With a terpene percentage of 4.08%, they're a harmony of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, providing a spicy, citrus, and floral symphony to your senses. The THC content of 70.76% and CBG content of 4.12% guarantee a potent and uplifting experience. So whether you're hiking or just lazing by the pool, Fruity P*bblez Treats are the snack to pack.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.