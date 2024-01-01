Ever wish you could revisit the carefree days of playing with Gak, the squishy, stretchy toy of yesteryears? Now you can, with Gak Smoovie #5 from 710 Labs. Like the beloved slime, these gummies are all about letting loose and kicking stress to the curb. Armed with a terpene percentage of 5.01%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will transport you to a zen paradise. The Papaya and White Grape flavors add a dash of retro charm, taking you back to a time when the biggest worry was getting home before the streetlights turned on. With a THC content of 73.15%, these gummies are perfect for winding down after a day of adulting. So grab a tin, toss back a gummy, and let Gak Smoovie #5 melt your stress away.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.