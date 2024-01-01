Ever wish you could revisit the carefree days of playing with Gak, the squishy, stretchy toy of yesteryears? Now you can, with Gak Smoovie #5 from 710 Labs. Like the beloved slime, these gummies are all about letting loose and kicking stress to the curb. Armed with a terpene percentage of 5.01%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies will transport you to a zen paradise. The Papaya and White Grape flavors add a dash of retro charm, taking you back to a time when the biggest worry was getting home before the streetlights turned on. With a THC content of 73.15%, these gummies are perfect for winding down after a day of adulting. So grab a tin, toss back a gummy, and let Gak Smoovie #5 melt your stress away.

Show more