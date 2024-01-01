Steal away on a daring adventure with Galactic Gargleblaster from High Country Healing. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, offer a bold flavor profile that mirrors Zaphod Beeblebrox's audacious personality. Picture yourself zipping through the galaxy faster than light, while the THC level of 73.87% and CBG at 2.54% take you on a mind-altering journey. Perfect for daytime escapades, its effects are similar to having your brain smashed out by a slice of lemon wrapped round a large gold brick. So, snatch your tin of Galactic Gargleblaster and prepare to warp through the galaxy in style.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.