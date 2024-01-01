Steal away on a daring adventure with Galactic Gargleblaster from High Country Healing. The dominant terpenes, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, offer a bold flavor profile that mirrors Zaphod Beeblebrox's audacious personality. Picture yourself zipping through the galaxy faster than light, while the THC level of 73.87% and CBG at 2.54% take you on a mind-altering journey. Perfect for daytime escapades, its effects are similar to having your brain smashed out by a slice of lemon wrapped round a large gold brick. So, snatch your tin of Galactic Gargleblaster and prepare to warp through the galaxy in style.

Show more