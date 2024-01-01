Get ready to sink into a state of ultimate relaxation with Malek's Premium Cannabis Garlic Juice #5 liquid gummies simple syrup batch. Created from a mix of the potent GMO and a Papaya select pheno, this batch is perfect for those looking for a body-heavy, couch-lock type of high. With a terpene percentage of 3.42%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this syrup is packed with therapeutic potential. The THC content of 76.96% and CBG content of 2.20% ensure a powerful and long-lasting effect. So grab a glass of this syrup, sit back, and let Garlic Juice #5 take you on a relaxing journey to dreamland.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.