Get ready to sink into a state of ultimate relaxation with Malek's Premium Cannabis Garlic Juice #5 liquid gummies simple syrup batch. Created from a mix of the potent GMO and a Papaya select pheno, this batch is perfect for those looking for a body-heavy, couch-lock type of high. With a terpene percentage of 3.42%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, this syrup is packed with therapeutic potential. The THC content of 76.96% and CBG content of 2.20% ensure a powerful and long-lasting effect. So grab a glass of this syrup, sit back, and let Garlic Juice #5 take you on a relaxing journey to dreamland.

Show more