Foodies, brace yourselves! The Garlic Juice batch from Oni Seed Co is here to explode your taste buds! These gummies are a mouthwatering medley of GMO and Papaya strains, ready to stage a flavor coup. Packing a terpene percentage of 6.52%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are a flavor revolution. And with THC levels at a staggering 72.67%, these gummies will have you feeling like the king of culinary delights. So gear up, grab a tin of Garlic Juice gummies, and let your taste buds experience a flavor rebellion!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.