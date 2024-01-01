Hold onto your hats! We're heading back in time with Malek's Premium Cannabis Garlic Puffs gummies. These gems are a sweet blast from your past, now with a cannabis twist. Instead of 'puffing smoke', imagine puffing gummies that spirit you into a serene and imaginative realm. A fusion of Garlic Juice and Panda Puff strains offer a psychedelic journey that will leave you feeling invigorated, the perfect companion for a thought-provoking night of creativity.. A burst of Sour Apple and Sour Raz flavors is the cherry on top. So, buckle up and puff, puff, pass your way into a flavor journey that will have you chanting "Gummy, gummy, gimme more!" Grab a tin, rally the troops, and let the magic commence.

