Hold onto your hats! We're heading back in time with Malek's Premium Cannabis Garlic Puffs gummies. These gems are a sweet blast from your past, now with a cannabis twist. Instead of 'puffing smoke', imagine puffing gummies that spirit you into a serene and imaginative realm. A fusion of Garlic Juice and Panda Puff strains offer a psychedelic journey that will leave you feeling invigorated, the perfect companion for a thought-provoking night of creativity.. A burst of Sour Apple and Sour Raz flavors is the cherry on top. So, buckle up and puff, puff, pass your way into a flavor journey that will have you chanting "Gummy, gummy, gimme more!" Grab a tin, rally the troops, and let the magic commence.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.