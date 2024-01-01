Need a little inspiration to get those creative juices flowing? Look no further than the Gary P batch from Host Cannabis. This mind-expanding batch, created from a mix of the strains (Y x Snowman), is like a snowman made of ideas, ready to be stacked and shaped into something amazing. With a terpene percentage of 5.53%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies will transport you to a world of imagination and innovation. The THC content of 68.79% ensures a potent and inspiring high, while the CBG level of 2.86% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of Gary P, let your creativity soar, and build your own empire of thoughts.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.