Need a little inspiration to get those creative juices flowing? Look no further than the Gary P batch from Host Cannabis. This mind-expanding batch, created from a mix of the strains (Y x Snowman), is like a snowman made of ideas, ready to be stacked and shaped into something amazing. With a terpene percentage of 5.53%, dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies will transport you to a world of imagination and innovation. The THC content of 68.79% ensures a potent and inspiring high, while the CBG level of 2.86% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So grab a tin of Gary P, let your creativity soar, and build your own empire of thoughts.

Show more