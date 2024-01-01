Gary P from Host Cannabis is the perfect batch to elevate your mind and enhance your evening. With a THC percentage of 70.37%, this batch will surely provide a head-high that won't knock you out. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, contribute to its effects, which can be described as deep thinking and creativity. The terpene percentage of 4.01% further enhances the experience, with Caryophyllene providing a spicy and peppery aroma, Humulene adding earthy and woody notes, and Linalool offering a floral and calming touch. Combined with the cannabinoid CBG at 1.75%, this batch is perfect for those who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. So, grab a tin of these Sour Apple and Tropical Punch flavored gummies and let the power of "P" take you to a state of perfection.

Show more