Gary P from Host Cannabis is the perfect batch to elevate your mind and enhance your evening. With a THC percentage of 70.37%, this batch will surely provide a head-high that won't knock you out. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, contribute to its effects, which can be described as deep thinking and creativity. The terpene percentage of 4.01% further enhances the experience, with Caryophyllene providing a spicy and peppery aroma, Humulene adding earthy and woody notes, and Linalool offering a floral and calming touch. Combined with the cannabinoid CBG at 1.75%, this batch is perfect for those who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. So, grab a tin of these Sour Apple and Tropical Punch flavored gummies and let the power of "P" take you to a state of perfection.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.