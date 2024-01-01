As the sun sets on another beautiful day, it's time to embrace the golden hour with Gary's Golden Hour gummies from High Country Healing. This batch, a mix of Gary Payton and Golden Shour strains, will take you on a mind-high journey that's perfect for daytime activities leading into your nighttime relaxation. With a terpene percentage of 4.18%, including Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Pinene, these gummies offer a flavorful experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and ready to conquer the world. The THC content of 73.86% ensures a potent effect, while the CBG percentage of 1.47% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So, whether you're chasing sunsets or chasing dreams, let Gary's Golden Hour be your companion on the journey.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.