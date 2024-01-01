As the sun sets on another beautiful day, it's time to embrace the golden hour with Gary's Golden Hour gummies from High Country Healing. This batch, a mix of Gary Payton and Golden Shour strains, will take you on a mind-high journey that's perfect for daytime activities leading into your nighttime relaxation. With a terpene percentage of 4.18%, including Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Pinene, these gummies offer a flavorful experience that will leave you feeling uplifted and ready to conquer the world. The THC content of 73.86% ensures a potent effect, while the CBG percentage of 1.47% adds an extra layer of relaxation. So, whether you're chasing sunsets or chasing dreams, let Gary's Golden Hour be your companion on the journey.

