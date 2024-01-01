Say "Arrivederci" to stress and "Ciao" to pure pleasure with the Batch Gelato Cake from Host Cannabis. It's like taking a leisurely stroll through Rome, gelato in hand, without having to leave your couch. This batch brings a smooth, creamy texture and scrumptious flavors to your taste buds. Think of it as gelato's cooler cousin - it's churned slower and has less fat, but still packs a deliciously dense punch. This Gelato Cake batch is a fusion of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake strains, which creates a flavor profile that would make any Italian nonna proud. It's the perfect companion for deep chats and doodling sessions. So, grab a tin of Gelato Cake gummies and let your mind take a Roman holiday in the sweet arms of this delightful batch.

