Gelato Cake [Batch #1866] Bottle Rocket Berry & Guava Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Buckle up, buttercups! Host Cannabis' Gelato Cake gummies are about to teleport you to euphoria central. Bred from the noble bloodlines of Gelato 33 and Wedding Cake strains, these gummies are a royal treat. With a terpene count of 4.92%, including the terrific trio - Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies pack a wallop. And with a THC content of 69.79%, they are not for the faint-hearted. So whether you're a philosopher or a party animal, grab a tin of Gelato Cake gummies and prepare for a wild ride to Cloud 9!

Gelato Cake is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie strain family, Gelato Cake is very popular across North America and beyond. Consumers should know that Gelato Cake is potent and is best for experienced users. Gelato Cake is known to cause full-body sedation which can last up to a few hours, so it's best to enjoy this strain before bed or during a relaxing night at home watching movies. Medical patients choose Gelato Cake for stimulating appetite and relieving stiffness, pain and stress. Growers choose to grow Gelato Cake for its creamy, berry, gassy and vanilla frosting aromas. Gelato Cake can be grown indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 8-9 weeks.

  • Type: indica-dominant
  • Tastes like: berries and vanilla
  • Feels like: sedating
  • Flowering time: 8-9 weeks
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
