Georgia Pie [Batch #1755] Açai Berry & Starfruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Gear up to be bowled over by High Country Healing's Georgia Pie gummies. This batch, is a sweet temptation that will have you feeling like the toast of the town. With a terpene percentage of 5.87%, including the big leagues Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a delightful mix of flavors and effects, with a sprinkle of Açai Berry and Starfruit. With THC at 72.25% and CBG at 1.91%, Georgia Pie is your go-to for a midnight rendezvous. It provides a cerebral high that won't knock you off the radar, letting you enjoy quality moments with your loved ones and dive into creative endeavors. The mix of terpenes and cannabinoids in this batch may leave you feeling buoyant, chilled, and ready to tackle any creative challenge that comes your way. So, grab a tin of Georgia Pie and experience the sweet and charming effects that will make you feel like the cutest pie around!

About this strain

Georgia Pie is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Seed Junkie Genetics. This strain is known for having a delicious aroma that smells and tastes just like fresh peach cobbler. Smoking Georgia Pie will immerse you with an intense body and head high. Because of its potency, Georgia Pie is best reserved for those who have a high THC tolerance. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain because of its ability to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain. Georgia Pie nugs have bunches of striking orange hairs and trichomes that are thick and tinted with purple, orange, and green.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item