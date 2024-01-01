Gear up to be bowled over by High Country Healing's Georgia Pie gummies. This batch, is a sweet temptation that will have you feeling like the toast of the town. With a terpene percentage of 5.87%, including the big leagues Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a delightful mix of flavors and effects, with a sprinkle of Açai Berry and Starfruit. With THC at 72.25% and CBG at 1.91%, Georgia Pie is your go-to for a midnight rendezvous. It provides a cerebral high that won't knock you off the radar, letting you enjoy quality moments with your loved ones and dive into creative endeavors. The mix of terpenes and cannabinoids in this batch may leave you feeling buoyant, chilled, and ready to tackle any creative challenge that comes your way. So, grab a tin of Georgia Pie and experience the sweet and charming effects that will make you feel like the cutest pie around!

Show more