When you need a boost of energy and pain relief, Malek's Premium Cannabis' Gerard Red gummies are here to charge you up. This batch, created from a mix of Red Smoothie x Red Panda strains, offers a potential body-like high that can provide relief from aches and pains while still allowing you to stay productive. With a terpene percentage of 5.67%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies can enhance your mood and provide a sense of relaxation. The THC content of 75.58% and CBG content of 1.36% ensure a potent experience that will have you feeling like a Liverpool legend. So whether you're hitting the pitch or juggling with your friends, Gerard Red will give you the energy and pain relief you need to power through your day with ease.

