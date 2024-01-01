When you need a boost of energy and pain relief, Malek's Premium Cannabis' Gerard Red gummies are here to charge you up. This batch, created from a mix of Red Smoothie x Red Panda strains, offers a potential body-like high that can provide relief from aches and pains while still allowing you to stay productive. With a terpene percentage of 5.67%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies can enhance your mood and provide a sense of relaxation. The THC content of 75.58% and CBG content of 1.36% ensure a potent experience that will have you feeling like a Liverpool legend. So whether you're hitting the pitch or juggling with your friends, Gerard Red will give you the energy and pain relief you need to power through your day with ease.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.