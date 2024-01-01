Brace yourself for an extended stay with Host Cannabis' batch GG #4! This blend is the Gorilla Glue of the ganja universe - it'll keep you firmly rooted to your couch with its potent high. Armed with a THC level of 72.03% and a rich cocktail of terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is perfect for a mind-altering journey. Whether you're a philosopher or a relaxation seeker, GG #4 will leave you feeling creatively relaxed. These gummies come in two mouth-watering flavors, Mimosa and Pineapple Cooler, adding a fruity boost to your high. So, grab a tin of these gummies and prepare for a wildly sticky ride!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.