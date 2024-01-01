Brace yourself for an extended stay with Host Cannabis' batch GG #4! This blend is the Gorilla Glue of the ganja universe - it'll keep you firmly rooted to your couch with its potent high. Armed with a THC level of 72.03% and a rich cocktail of terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch is perfect for a mind-altering journey. Whether you're a philosopher or a relaxation seeker, GG #4 will leave you feeling creatively relaxed. These gummies come in two mouth-watering flavors, Mimosa and Pineapple Cooler, adding a fruity boost to your high. So, grab a tin of these gummies and prepare for a wildly sticky ride!

Show more