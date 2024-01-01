Get ready to unleash your inner Hulk with Ghost Hulk #25 liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs. This batch, created from a mix of Ghost OG and Bruce Banner #3, is the perfect companion for a day filled with physical activity. With a terpene percentage of 5.79%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this batch offers a potential uplifting and energizing effect. The combination of these terpenes, along with THC levels at 76.05% and CBG levels at 5.19%, may provide potential pain relief and relaxation for your body. So whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, Ghost Hulk #25 will help you power through your day with ease. Grab a bottle of this liquid gummies simple syrup batch and get ready to feel like a superhero.

