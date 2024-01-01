Get ready to unleash your inner Hulk with Ghost Hulk #25 liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs. This batch, created from a mix of Ghost OG and Bruce Banner #3, is the perfect companion for a day filled with physical activity. With a terpene percentage of 5.79%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, this batch offers a potential uplifting and energizing effect. The combination of these terpenes, along with THC levels at 76.05% and CBG levels at 5.19%, may provide potential pain relief and relaxation for your body. So whether you're hitting the gym or going for a hike, Ghost Hulk #25 will help you power through your day with ease. Grab a bottle of this liquid gummies simple syrup batch and get ready to feel like a superhero.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.