Get ready to hop aboard the Ghost Train Captain batch from Host Cannabis, because this batch is like a thrilling adventure straight out of the Ghost Train series! With its potent THC level of 69.49%, this batch will take you on a wild ride. The top terpenes in this batch, Caryophyllene, Linalool, and Terpinolene, bring a spooky twist to the flavor profile, with options like Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch. These medicated gummies are perfect for a daytime body high that will keep you going throughout the day. So grab a tin of Ghost Train Captain gummies and let Captain Spook and his ghost train guide you on an unforgettable journey! With its high THC content and the calming effects of Linalool and Terpinolene, this batch is great for relieving pain and promoting relaxation. It's like a ghostly massage for your body, providing relief and comfort when you need it most. So sit back, relax, and let the Ghost Train Captain take you on a soothing ride to cloud nine!

Show more