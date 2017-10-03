Ghost Train Haze [Batch #1818] Dragon Fruit & Passion Fruit Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Hold on to your hats, folks! Ghost Train Haze from Host Cannabis is about to take you on a wild ride. As potent as Alan Rails, the Ghost Train Conductor, this strain is your superhero ticket to a daytime adventure. With enticing Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit flavors, these gummies are the perfect snack to fuel your ride. The THC content of 69.19% promises a mind-racing journey, while the Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene terpenes add a twist of intrigue. So, don your conductor's hat, hop aboard, and let Ghost Train Haze whisk you away.

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
