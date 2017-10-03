Hold on to your hats, folks! Ghost Train Haze from Host Cannabis is about to take you on a wild ride. As potent as Alan Rails, the Ghost Train Conductor, this strain is your superhero ticket to a daytime adventure. With enticing Dragon Fruit and Passion Fruit flavors, these gummies are the perfect snack to fuel your ride. The THC content of 69.19% promises a mind-racing journey, while the Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Terpinolene terpenes add a twist of intrigue. So, don your conductor's hat, hop aboard, and let Ghost Train Haze whisk you away.

