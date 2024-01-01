When the neon sign flickers on, you know it's time to grab a tin of our Glazed Donut gummies. These little treats are hot n' fresh, just like the sign says. Picture this: you're strolling down the street, drawn in by the mesmerizing glow of the sign. You step into the shop, and the aroma of freshly baked goodies fills the air. You can't resist the temptation, so you grab a tin of our Glazed Donut gummies. With a terpene percentage of 6.45%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to provide a delightful and balanced experience. And with THC at 71.3% and CBG at 3.58%, you'll feel the effects in no time. So, don't miss out on these limited-time treats. Get them while they're hot

Show more