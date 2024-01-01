Glazed Donut [Batch #2116] Blue Ice & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
When the neon sign flickers on, you know it's time to grab a tin of our Glazed Donut gummies. These little treats are hot n' fresh, just like the sign says. Picture this: you're strolling down the street, drawn in by the mesmerizing glow of the sign. You step into the shop, and the aroma of freshly baked goodies fills the air. You can't resist the temptation, so you grab a tin of our Glazed Donut gummies. With a terpene percentage of 6.45%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to provide a delightful and balanced experience. And with THC at 71.3% and CBG at 3.58%, you'll feel the effects in no time. So, don't miss out on these limited-time treats. Get them while they're hot

Glazed Donut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Slushie and Purple Punch. This strain is named after its sweet and doughy aroma that resembles a freshly baked treat. Glazed Donut is 20%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Donut effects include relaxation, comfort, and pain relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and inflammation. Bred by Verano, Glazed Donut features flavors like clove, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Glazed Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Glazed Donut is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
