Indulge in the sweet and comforting flavors of the Glazed Donut batch of liquid gummies simple syrup from Soiku Bano. This heavenly concoction, made from a mix of Purple Punch and Grape Slushie, will transport your taste buds to a world of sugary delight. With a THC percentage of 72.62% and a touch of CBG at 0.98%, this batch offers more than just a delicious experience. It's the perfect companion for a cozy night in, providing deep relaxation and therapeutic relief. The terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 4.09%, adds a subtle hint of spice, citrus, and earthiness to the mix. So go ahead, treat yourself to a dose of Glazed Donut and let the flavors and effects sweep you off your feet.

