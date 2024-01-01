Glazed Donut [Batch #336] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the sweet and comforting flavors of the Glazed Donut batch of liquid gummies simple syrup from Soiku Bano. This heavenly concoction, made from a mix of Purple Punch and Grape Slushie, will transport your taste buds to a world of sugary delight. With a THC percentage of 72.62% and a touch of CBG at 0.98%, this batch offers more than just a delicious experience. It's the perfect companion for a cozy night in, providing deep relaxation and therapeutic relief. The terpene profile, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene at 4.09%, adds a subtle hint of spice, citrus, and earthiness to the mix. So go ahead, treat yourself to a dose of Glazed Donut and let the flavors and effects sweep you off your feet.

About this strain

Glazed Donut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Slushie and Purple Punch. This strain is named after its sweet and doughy aroma that resembles a freshly baked treat. Glazed Donut is 20%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Donut effects include relaxation, comfort, and pain relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and inflammation. Bred by Verano, Glazed Donut features flavors like clove, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Glazed Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Glazed Donut is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item