Get ready to sink your teeth into a batch that will have you saying "dough my goodness!" Enter; the Glazed Doughnut batch from Soiku Bano, the perfect treat to brighten up your day. With a THC level of 74.50% and CBG at 1.77%, this batch offers a body-like high that can help you power through your workday or workout. The top terpenes at 6.50%, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, add a touch of relaxation and mood enhancement, making this batch a great option for some pain relief to get you through your day. So go ahead, indulge in the melty dough goodness of Glazed Doughnut and let your worries melt away.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.