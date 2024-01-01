Get ready to sink your teeth into a batch that will have you saying "dough my goodness!" Enter; the Glazed Doughnut batch from Soiku Bano, the perfect treat to brighten up your day. With a THC level of 74.50% and CBG at 1.77%, this batch offers a body-like high that can help you power through your workday or workout. The top terpenes at 6.50%, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, add a touch of relaxation and mood enhancement, making this batch a great option for some pain relief to get you through your day. So go ahead, indulge in the melty dough goodness of Glazed Doughnut and let your worries melt away.

Show more