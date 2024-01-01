Step onto the court with Globtrotters from Colorado Harvest Company and experience a batch that is as fun and creative as the basketball team itself. These mind-blowing gummies, infused with the strains Gary P x Grape Cream Pie, will take you on a high-flying journey of imagination and inspiration. With a terpene percentage of 4.18%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a head-high that will keep you engaged and ballin' out. The THC level of 74.58% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 1.76% adds an extra layer of relaxation. Perfect for an evening of deep thinking and creative activities, these gummies will have you feeling like you're pulling off impressive trick shots and flashy moves just like the Globetrotters themselves. So gather your friends, put on some music, and let the magic of Globtrotters take you to new heights.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.