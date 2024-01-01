Step onto the court with Globtrotters from Colorado Harvest Company and experience a batch that is as fun and creative as the basketball team itself. These mind-blowing gummies, infused with the strains Gary P x Grape Cream Pie, will take you on a high-flying journey of imagination and inspiration. With a terpene percentage of 4.18%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a head-high that will keep you engaged and ballin' out. The THC level of 74.58% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG level of 1.76% adds an extra layer of relaxation. Perfect for an evening of deep thinking and creative activities, these gummies will have you feeling like you're pulling off impressive trick shots and flashy moves just like the Globetrotters themselves. So gather your friends, put on some music, and let the magic of Globtrotters take you to new heights.

Show more